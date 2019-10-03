Stonewalled

Some time ago I wrote a letter (NZ Herald, July 27) about my experience of the noise, dust, machinery activity and disruptions caused to the businesses trying to eke out an existence downtown in the name of a major excavation project connected to the rail scheme, or whatever it's called.

This letter outlined their obvious financial distress and hopes for compensation to some degree which was really needed by them.

This humble letter seemed to trigger a response of sorts ranging down from the project manager through to the mayor himself, all promising relief with immediate response.

Perhaps it comes as no surprise to hear today on the news that a petition has been launched by the local business association addressed to the Minister of Transport requesting that the matter of recompense should be urgently visited regarding those mostly small businesses concerned.

In other words, nothing at all has been done and pleas for help seem to have hit the traditional stonewall with all its trimmings.

Ted Partridge, Mangere.



Legacy revisited

In response to your recent letter writer (NZ Herald, October 2) who defended the legacy of Sir Robert Muldoon, I have a different view.

I remember him constantly refusing to answer questions from a well known reporter at regular press conferences. His behaviour in Parliament was atrocious, especially during

the Moyle Affair.

And then there was the issue of Springbok tours. Sir Robert Muldoon would always state that politics should never interfere with sport. However, when Russia invaded Afghanistan, the PM exerted huge pressure on almost all the sports bodies to boycott the Moscow Olympics. That was a clear case of politics interfering in sport. Sadly most NZ athletes did not participate in the Olympics.

Sir Robert Muldoon was also responsible for dismantling the superannuation scheme introduced by Sir Roger Douglas. That scheme was a funded scheme which would have resulted in massive savings and NZ would not have needed to borrow so much money

overseas because the super funds could have been invested in NZ.

Johann Nordberg, Paeroa.

Horrendous debt

Sadly, John Gascoigne's letter (NZ Herald, October 2) was misguided about Muldoon. Here are some more facts about the Motunui Synfuel plant; it was built under budget, under time, produced more than expected, and was still uneconomic, so was sold for a pittance of cost, hence the reason it is now profitable for Methanex Corporation.

In fact, a very large part of our "horrendous debt" is directly attributable to Muldoon's National Superannuation. This was a classic case of buying your way into power on the public purse.

The Norman Kirk Scheme that was in operation was far superior than even KiwiSaver, as it was compulsory, and had we stayed with that scheme we would not be in the huge debt trap we are now as it would be self funding by now.

Remember the "Dancing Cossacks" ads that were basically saying that having a lot of savings was a bad thing? How does that equate to a Finance Minister with any sort of grip on reality?

Also by his own admission, a wage and price freeze did nothing but delay the problem, yet that was his last act in power, clearly someone out of their depth and out of ammunition.

John Bryham. Warkworth.



Trump 'scandal'

America is not going to impeach President Trump (NZ Herald, October 3). The plan is fairly simple: make it impossible for him to be re-elected in 2020. Timing is important. For maximum impact, the "impeachment" process should start now. The actual "scandal" doesn't need to be significant in itself.

For the next year, the Herald will bring us reports of a maddened bull charging about in the political arena. Instructive, yes. Edifying, no.

Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.



Biden sacrificed

The democrats and the media caused the sensation about President Trump's telephone call to the Ukraine about the same time as Joe Biden's poll numbers began to slip lower. The whistle-blower's complaint had been reported at least a month earlier without much reaction.

The President's request to probe Biden's activities was bound to focus the spotlight on Biden and his family again, although the previous Obama administration had cleared him of "a conflict of interest". He had toured the Ukraine and China with his son, who subsequently was appointed to important positions or associated with prominent companies in both the Ukraine and China, which greatly enriched the Biden family.

Trump supporters publicised that he had dictated to the Ukrainian government about changes he wished them to make in appointments that benefited his son's corporation by withholding US money.

The more fanatical democrats had apparently decided to sacrifice Biden's campaign, or happily ditch him as a candidate, for a chance to successfully impeach Trump, and pushed Pelosi and the moderates into cooperating.

Anne Wilks, Devonport.



Depopulate

The Earth is over-populated with humans. We have become a "locust plague" which is slowly killing the planet and all life forms that survive on it. Every country must now (courageously) implement a strict two-children-per-family policy, to limit and stabilise further population growth.

The economic system of probably every country in the world relies on the idiotic notion that the population must keep increasing to satisfy the continuing profits of every company on Earth. It has become like a crazy pyramid scheme which requires more and more people for it to survive and flourish. This has to stop. Where are the bright accountants and economists who can suggest a more sane and practical economic system?

Progress on this planet relies on having brave politicians who are not afraid to make the "hard decisions". Sadly, these decisions are never made, as politicians are always mindful of getting back into power after the next elections. How crazy and sadly futile is this? This system must change.

Mike Murphy, Manukau.



GST rates

John Christiansen of Mt Albert (NZ Herald, October 2) suggests as a simple panacea for the Government how we simply lift GST to 20 per cent, yet he has totally avoided the key issue. How the tax take from both corporations and the wealthy is virtually zero and not just here but worldwide. Burning the average wage worker with even more tax in our high cost low pay economic model, clearly doesn't make any sense.

Tax companies and individuals fairly, remove all taxpayer funded rorts before suggesting our GST is inadequate at 15 per cent and then he's mentioning Europe tax rates when Australia, at only 10 per cent GST, is a much fairer comparison to make.

Steven Ginders, Blenheim.



Business confidence

How ironic that low confidence in the economy (NZ Herald, September 30) is caused by global uncertainty.

As champions of free enterprise, business people do not want controls imposed by government, yet they blame the Government.

Clearly these captains of industry are lacking confidence in their own ability to surf the waves of chance with more skill than their competitors.

Michael Smythe, Northcote.



Regrets

Carping on about James Cook (NZ Herald, October 2) does not invite understanding or promote reconciliation.

Cook's mission was for scientific, not colonisation purposes.

Not only had he instructions on how to behave, but there is no evidence that he or his crew intended to murder anyone.

There was no attempt to cover up what occurred - and much regret expressed in the diaries and journals.

Roger Handford, Gisborne.



Cheque mate

I had a frustrating time at three banks today. I'd received a large cheque from my UK publisher.

I took it to Westpac, where I've banked for 40 years. The teller went to her manager. I couldn't deposit it there, because - among other reasons and after 20 minutes or so while the queue got longer - I was told I had insufficient funds to cover it if it bounced. Wait on, banks don't pay out on cheques until they've been cleared? Not this branch.

So I went to my ASB, where I've only been a customer for 78 years. Plenty of money with them to cover a cheque should it be dishonoured. I couldn't deposit into my account because the cheque was made out to my known name, not my birth Christian name; the difference being Clark and Clarkson.

So, off I go to Kiwibank to open an account, because they are pleading people to join. Apparently not. Apart from having to come back another day, I dared to present them with a cheque. Yes, I know they are going out, but my UK publisher doesn't know that. Perhaps they thought the Cambridge (UK) branch of Lloyds Bank was in Nigeria.

Clark James, New Lynn.



Short & Sweet

On Jones

If Shane Jones actually promised utu to his deflectors surely this could be construed as hate speech parallel with Donald Trump's rhetoric?

Mary Tallon, Morningside.

On regret

Whilst the British High Commissioner is on a roll, it would be appreciated that, as I am 50 per cent Scottish, could she call and offer half an apology for what happened at Culloden in 1746?

Reg Dempster, Albany.

On parodies

National's recent appreciation of satire wasn't evident when a humorous song penned to parody them at election time induced their Mallard-level outrage.

Jane Margaret Livingstone, Remuera.

On GST

Getting the economy cranking again is easy - drop GST to 10 per cent. Clipping the ticket on greater dollar turnover will more than make up the 5 per cent drop on a single item.

Greg Moir, Kerikeri.

On vaping

So there is a Vaping Show coming up at the end of the year at the ASB Showgrounds. Really? As John McEnroe used to say, "are you serious?"

S P McMonagle, Greenhithe.

On climate

If they doubt science why do deniers go to a doctor if they get sick?

Geoff Barlow, Remuera.

On vegans

Maybe their aggressive, confrontational and vociferous behaviour was due to their lack of red meat?

John Roxburgh, Mission Bay

On prize

Greta Thunberg would debate Trump on climate change but Jacinda backed away. Greta deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

Brian John Evans, Mt Eden.