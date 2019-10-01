The British Government will today convey a formal expression of regret to Gisborne-based iwi for deaths involving Captain James Cook 250 years ago, in ceremonies shrouded in secrecy.

The expressions of regret will be made by British High Commissioner Laura Clarke in private marae meetings but will stop short of an apology.

Such is the sensitivity of today's events, there is no intention for Clarke to put her words in writing or for her to repeat what she says inside the sanctum of the marae once she is out.

The intention is that the expression of regret becomes part of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.