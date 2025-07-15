“As the west to southwest flow becomes established, there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms about Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula during the afternoon, and for western areas from Waikato to northwest Tasman, including coastal Whanganui, during the afternoon and evening,” MetService said.
Risks for Auckland
Auckland is under a moderate risk of thunderstorms as cooler, showery conditions push in from the west.
“We’re expecting definitely the potential for the odd lightning strike and thunder in the area,” Lynden said.
Heading toward evening, that risk will diminish as the weather is set to ease for the rest of the afternoon.
Aucklanders are also facing highly localised strong wind gusts that could reach 80-100km/h in exposed places.
“At the moment, we don’t plan on putting out any watches or warnings, but we’ll continually monitor if there is a more significant cell that pops up.
“There’s potential that one place in Auckland might see some quite strong gusts, whereas others might not,” Lynden said.
Road closures and Auckland Harbour Bridge impacts
Motorists travelling across Auckland Harbour Bridge were urged to drive to the conditions, look out for electronic message boards indicating lane closures or speed-limit reductions, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge, NZTA said.
Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists were advised to avoid the harbour bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.
However, motorists using this alternate route were earlier warned they could face delays after a serious incident closed westbound lanes on State Highway 18 between Greenhithe Rd and Tauhinu Rd, including the Tauhinu Rd westbound on-ramp.