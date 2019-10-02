Three separate crashes on Auckland motorways are causing early delays for motorists heading into town this morning.

A crash around 7.15am has partly blocked the northbound Princes Street on-ramp, the NZ Transport Agency said. Commuters were warned to expect minor delays and consider alternative routes.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 7:15AM

Due to a crash the northbound Princes Street on-ramp is partially BLOCKED. Expect minor delays in the area or consider using an alternative route. ^MF pic.twitter.com/HGDadxuhWp — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 2, 2019

Earlier emergency services were called to two different incidents on State Highway 16 near the St Lukes offramp about 6.15am.

Both crashes were cleared about half an hour later.

However, motorists are being warned to expect delays in the area as the congestion that quickly built after the crashes eases slowly.

FINAL UPDATE 6:30AM

Both crash on the Northwestern Mwy near St Lukes Rd have been CLEARED. Expect delays in the area as congestion eases. ^MF https://t.co/L0Nupq1aBD — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 2, 2019

The NZ Transport Agency reported that eastbound lanes had been blocked due to the incidents and drivers were told to take care when passing and to prepare for some delays.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in either crash.