Powerball has jackpocketed to $25 million this Saturday after no one won in the midweek draw - although one lucky Pukekohe punter scooped up $1m.

The winning lotto ticket was sold at Countdown Pukekohe South.

A player from Waitara won Strike Four, taking home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Waitara Post & Lotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of these stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.