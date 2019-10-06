Property investors are targeting houses and motels in poorer Auckland suburbs to take advantage of huge Government demand for rentals and homeless shelters.

And while investment groups say gouging is rare, some landlords are charging the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) up to $500 a night to house homeless people - the equivalent cost of a five-star international hotel.

NGOs which work with vulnerable families say the high rates paid for emergency housing are encouraging landlords to turn away from much-needed permanent rentals to lucrative short-term housing.

"The Government has become the golden egg for motel owners, private landlords and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.