Lotto Powerball: The numbers are in – are you $10 million richer?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The Lotto Powerball prize rolled over to $10 million from $5 million on Wednesday. Photo / Michael Bradley

The Lotto Powerball prize rolled over to $10 million from $5 million on Wednesday. Photo / Michael Bradley

The numbers for this evening’s $10 million Lotto Powerball jackpot are in – are you a winner?

Tonight’s numbers are 1, 2, 34, 29, 35 and 32. The bonus ball is 21 and the Powerball is 5.

The Lotto Powerball prize rolled over to $10m after it failed to strike

