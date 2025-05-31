Advertisement
Court error left Auckland couple in limbo over $8625 window renovation dispute

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
Ludia Guo and her partner say they are 'absolutely over the moon' after the Disputes Tribunal fixed a string of errors in a written decision about problems with their windows that threatened to derail a legal decision in their favour. Photo / Dean Purcell

  • A couple won a Disputes Tribunal case over incorrect window sizes in an Auckland renovation project but found errors in the decision.
  • The tribunal initially recorded the wrong amount, causing delays in clearing a $8625 debt.
  • The couple were told their case was closed and would have to start again, but after media involvement, the tribunal corrected the errors.

A couple who had debt collectors on their back following a disagreement with a window manufacturer were relieved to finally have a court rule in their favour.

But that relief quickly turned to bewilderment when they read through the Disputes Tribunal decision and found numerous mistakes, including the number

