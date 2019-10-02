COMMENT

Wellington City's election returns are even more miserable than they were this time last year and quite frankly the "reasons" for it are wearing thin.

Voters have been slow out of the blocks across other parts of the country this year too, including Auckland and Palmerston North.

In Wellington, there's speculation it's because the city's mayoral race is not as fiery this time around, or young people not knowing how to post a letter, to candidates' focus on traditional meetings in an age of social media.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Some put it down to a lag because of the frequency of the

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.