Wellington City's election returns are even more miserable than they were this time last year and quite frankly the "reasons" for it are wearing thin.

Voters have been slow out of the blocks across other parts of the country this year too, including Auckland and Palmerston North.

In Wellington, there's speculation it's because the city's mayoral race is not as fiery this time around, or young people not knowing how to post a letter, to candidates' focus on traditional meetings in an age of social media.

Some put it down to a lag because of the frequency of the post.

As of October 2, just 8.21 per cent of votes have been returned for Wellington City compared to 15.71 per cent the same time last election and 18.65 per cent in 2013.

That's not necessarily a reason to panic that voter turnout will be dramatically lower than 2016, we're not at the eleventh hour yet.

Overall, voter turnout has actually increased in the city over the past three elections growing from 39.54 per cent in 2010 to 45.56 per cent in 2016.

But there's a problem with all these numbers. They're pathetic.

Not even half of the city's registered voters can be bothered having a say on who spends their money.

A 15.71 per cent return this time in 2016 is a pitiful benchmark.

The numbers prove the high profile three-horse mayoral race of Jo Coughlan, Justin Lester and Nick Leggett hardly had voters fizzing at the bung to make their voices count.

So the election buzz may count for a little, but it certainly doesn't count for a lot.

It's true the postal system may seem like a dinosaur to young people.

But if they can work out how to navigate endless social media platforms and the internet, they can surely work out how to send a letter.

Others make the point it's up to politicians to convince people getting involved is a way to make a difference.

But at the end of the day the onus lies with voters and it's up to them to put pen to paper.

We shouldn't have to make elections "sexy" or facilitate changes allowing people to vote from the comfort of their couch, just to entice them to vote.

Decisions by local government politicians have such an immediate impact on everyday life, they're literally spending residents' money, and the relationship people can have with their local council is so much more personal.

People need to wake up and decide to care about local government because they have a responsibility to society to do so and have their say on who governs them.

Don't take democracy for granted, there's still time to change the tide.