A truck driver has died a week after his logging truck rolled in Hastings last month.

Police were called to the scene on Kereru Rd at 1.45pm on September 25, where the driver, a man in his 60s, was found to have critical injuries.

He was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by helicopter and transferred the next day to Wellington Hospital.

The man died on Tuesday night, police said in a statement this morning.

Two men who heard the crash happen had rushed to find the man trapped in the truck and unconscious.

Danny Angland and Andrew Bruce had grabbed some crowbars and smashed out the cab.

Once the ambulance arrived they had stepped away but did all they could to help out, they told Hawke's Bay Today.

"He wasn't in a good way really, but he was taken into good care and being well looked after," Angland said.