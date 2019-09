One person is in a critical condition after a truck rolled on Kereru Rd.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Kereru Rd and Big Hill Rd at 1.45pm on Wednesday.

Police say it was a one-vehicle crash and that a single occupant was being treated for critical injuries. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police say it was a one vehicle crash and that a single occupant was being treated for critical injuries.

The intersection has been closed off with diversions at the intersections of Kereru Rd and Salisbury Rd, and Kereru Rd and Dasent Rd.

Advertisement

MORE TO COME