A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has struck 30km east of Wairoa, in the north of Hawke's Bay.

The quake struck off the coast at 6.16pm and was felt in central and eastern regions of the North Island.

Geonet said it was strong and had a depth of 25km.

That was a good lil quake in Napier — Dave (@duckky007) October 1, 2019

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence and Emergency Management public information adviser Rachel Schicker said there have been no reports of any damage to buildings or people.

"With the magnitude of the quake, we are not expecting anything," she said.

"There could be things falling over, things falling off shelves, that sort of thing."

She said there was also no risk of a tsunami because the quake was centred in the neck of sea between the Mahia Peninsula and the mainland, where big waves were unlikely to develop.

Jan Little, wife of Wairoa Mayor Craig Little, said a picture fell off the wall at their home 37km northwest of Wairoa township.

"It was quite strong, actually. Things were rattling, and when it stopped it was like, 'Is the big one coming?'" she said.

She said the shake lasted for 30 to 40 seconds and she quickly got under a table. "I was actually sitting on the floor so I moved under the table," she said.

A worker at the Mahia store who asked to be called just Jenny said it was the biggest shake she had felt in her 62 years.

"It was just nasty," she said.

"I actually ran outside."

But she said there was no damage and no one had been hurt.

"There is no damage here at the store. The hotel is across the road from us and everything is good there," she said.

"We are all fine up here. Half the people who've been in didn't even know it had happened. No sirens have gone up. It's just another day in paradise - they breed us tough up here."

It's been a shaky day today and there are still a few aftershocks around - hope everyone is OK! Remember if you feel an earthquake remember to drop, cover and hold and if it's long or strong, get gone if you're near the coast #eqnz https://t.co/ii9WVtSCuo — MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) October 1, 2019

felt in the mighty Haumoana gentle sway — Chris Dear (@Payrollman42) October 1, 2019

Rocket Lab's head of communications Morgan Bailey said there was no damage to the company's launch site on the Mahia Peninsula.

"We have spoken to the launch complex manager and there are no issues with them or their facilities at this stage, although it's obviously pretty immediately following the shake," she said.

The next launch, for a commercial small satellite manufacturer Astro Digital, is scheduled for a 14-day window beginning on October 15, depending on weather conditions.

GNS Science duty seismologist Dr Jonathan Hanson said GNS had not received any reports of damage and he would not expect any with a quake of this magnitude and depth.

"There could be things falling over but no structural damage," he said.

#eqnz felt that long drawn out rolling quake here in Marewa Napier. — Amanda Hanan (@Thebighanan) October 1, 2019

