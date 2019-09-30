A Kiwi teenager has been stabbed to death in Melbourne and his brother is fighting for his life in hospital after they were attacked while walking home in broad daylight.

Maaka Hakiwai, 17, was fatally stabbed at Kings Park, 19km northwest of the Melbourne CBD, about 2.30pm local time on Saturday.

His brother Nathaniel, 18, suffered stab wounds and was taken to the Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

Witnesses described seeing "several thugs" speed off in a car as the boys screamed for help.

Advertisement

The Hakiwai brothers were raised on the Gold Coast by parents Stirling and Karli Hakiwai and were in Melbourne helping the family relocate.

Nate (L) and Maaka Hakiwai were described by their parents as "inseparable". Photo / Supplied

Stirling and Karli told Daily Mail Australia: "Maaka and Nate were not only brothers they were best friends."

"They did everything together, born less than a year apart. The boys were inseparable and loved by all who knew them.

"Both boys had immense love for their family, were devoted brothers and protectors of their two younger sisters."

The couple also delivered a heartbreaking message to their son: "Maaka our baby boy, pure evil has taken you from us at 17 years young. Your brother and best mate Nate continues to fight in hospital.

"We love you our son, brother, grandson, nephew & our dear friend. Fly high baby boy we love you more than words can express."

Maaka Hakiwai was 17. Photo / Supplied

Friends, family and former teammates of the teen have shared their shock and sadness at the news of his death.

"We are saddened by the news that one of our long time players Maaka Hakiwai has had his life tragically taken from him," Gold Coast rugby league club Robina Raptors wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

"He will be fondly remembered by every one of his teammates and friends. Rest easy Maaka."

A GoFundme page set up for the family has already received more than $19,000. The page describes Maaka's life as "precious" and asks for any help, "no matter how small".

"It is with a very heavy heart I need to share that our beloved Hakiwai family have lost one of their own," it reads.

"Pure evil presented itself when the boys were attacked while walking down their home street in Melbourne resulting in Maaka being taken from our lives."

The Hakiwai family, including Maaka (L) and Nate (R). Photo / GoFundMe

"Stirling and Karli are experiencing unimaginable pain as they grieve this terrible tragedy so please respect their privacy at this time. They will reach out to everyone when they are ready.

"Nothing will ever replace this precious life that has been lost but one thing we can all do is assist financially, no matter how small the donation."

A trail of blood at the scene of the fatal attack. Photo / Nine News

Witnesses reported seeing "several thugs" speed off in a car as the boys screamed for help after the daylight attack, reports Daily Mail Australia.

The pair were attacked close to their home and video from the scene shows a woman, believed to be a close relative, wailing for help as she is consoled by a police officer.

Homicide squad detectives are attempting to piece together what led to Saturday's attacks. Victoria Police say the "exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear".

-Additional reporting, news.com.au