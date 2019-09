A young child has died after being injured on a work site south of Christchurch.

The child was struck by a forklift, Worksafe said.

"Worksafe has been notified that a young child was fatally injured on a work site in Prebbleton, Canterbury today," it said in a statement.

"We understand the child was struck by a forklift.

"We have opened an investigation and can therefore provide no further comment."

Police were called to the rural property on Robinsons Road about 1.48 pm.