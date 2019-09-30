Police have launched a homicide investigation in relation to the death of a Napier man.

The body of the man, believed to be in his 20s, was located on Friday night on the grounds of a residential address in Bunnythorpe, near Palmerston North.

It is believed the man had been missing for than two weeks.

A police spokeswoman said a post mortem of the body was completed on Sunday and due to the results of the post mortem, the homicide investigation was launched.

"The man sustained serious injuries and while we are not able to detail the exact injuries we are determined to find those responsible for his death.

"A scene examination of the property where his body was found and the surrounding areas is ongoing and could be for the next couple of days", she said.

On Sunday police said they had cause for "considerable concern" about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Manawatu Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said on Sunday while formal identification was still to be carried out, police believed they knew the identity of the man.

"The circumstances of this death are causing us considerable concern and we are carefully and methodically following our processes.

"At this stage we are confident we know who this person is, however there is a formal procedure that must be followed," Sheridan said.

Police were able to allow the man's family to be present while his body was taken from the property.

"This was very important to his whanau and we were pleased we could make this happen."