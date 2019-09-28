One person has been critically injured this evening following a crash north west of Auckland.

The single-vehicle crash took place on Muriwai Rd around 8.30pm - initially, the passenger was trapped.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene near Waimauku, with St John reporting one patient was critically injured.

Three other vehicles attended the incident and treated the patient.

An ambulance was still on scene.

Police will soon close nearby Hamilton Rd, a police spokesperson said.