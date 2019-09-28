A 'sizable' vegetation fire near Skippers Canyon has spread to a building as multiple crews battle to contain the blaze north of Queenstown.

Four helicopters and several fire engines had been deployed. At least one property was fully engulfed in flames while firefighters fought to protect two others.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand was unable to report the size of the fire, partly due to the terrain.

The fire was in a particularly isolated area of the canyon, making access difficult, the spokesperson said.

It was unclear whether the building the fire spread to was inhabited, though no injuries were reported.

Emergency services were called to Skippers Road, near Skippers Canyon, at 2.40pm today.