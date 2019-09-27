The future of aquatic facilities in Napier is now in the hands of a High Court Justice in Wellington.

The court case over Napier City Council's consultation on the new Aquatic Centre kicks off on Monday.

The new pool has been years in the making, with 2015 the first inkling Napier would start considering pool development options.

The Napier Aquatic Strategy identified a shortfall of three 25m by 16m pools in Hawke's Bay.

Advertisement

A 2016 council study recommended adding swimming space to the Napier Aquatic Centre, either adding lanes to the existing pool, or building a new 25m or 50m pool.

The future of the pool is now in the hands of a High Court Justice in Wellington. Photo / File

At that time the expected cost was between $10 million and $20m.

In July 2017 a report was given to Napier City council's Strategy and Infrastructure Committee, outlining four options for public consultation.

They were: a no frills replacement; expanding the Ivan Wilson pools; building a new 25m pool; or building a 50m pool.

The most expensive option, the 50m pool, was expected to cost $38 million.

By August 2017 three options had been approved for public consultation.

The 50m pool at the current location came back as a winner with the community.

In April 2018 council proposed a new, 25m pool facility be built at Prebensen Dr.

Advertisement

At the time director community services Antoinette Campbell said buildings at the Onekawa site had been developed in an ad hoc manner since the 1950s, and buildings were in poor condition.

David Kamper with his petition to save the Napier Aquatic Centre in Onekawa. Photo / File

Land contamination was also raised as a reason not to develop Onekawa.

The proposed new pool had a $41.3m price tag, with an annual operating cost of $3.3m.

The new proposal was consulted on as part of the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan (LTP).

The community was evenly split over whether to build the $41.3m new aquatic centre at Prebensen Dr, or a $20m 50m pool expansion at the existing location.

The Prebensen Dr site was approved by council and the LTP passed on June 29.

The minutes of the meeting state a number of councillors expressed concerns over the aquatic centre.

Members of the public at a council meeting, where councillors voted not to re-consult on the pool. Photo / File

However, they were prepared to support the adoption of the LTP, after being assured by staff that "gateways will be available to them along the way, to seek further information and make changes, where required".

The meeting's minutes do not clarify which councillors raised concerns.

Residents began mobilising to keep the aquatic centre at its current location, with concerns ranging from access for schools, the new site being on a major road, and the cost of the project.

A petition against the Prebensen Dr aquatic centre was started by resident David Kamper in August 2018.

When it was presented to council in October 2018, it had over 7000 signatures.

Six councillors came out against the process council had gone through in regards to the pool, and called for it to be re-consulted.

In a talking point published in Hawke's Bay Today, Tony Jeffery, Kirsten Wise, Larry Dallimore, Maxine Boag, Api Tapine, and Richard McGrath described the process to get to the new pool as "flawed".

Kirsten Wise and Richard McGrath at the Prebensen Dr site. Photo / File

On December 20 an extraordinary meeting of council was held with around 100 members of the public attending the meeting.

There were cries of "shame" from the public gallery as the vote was made, six councillors in favour of re-consulting, seven against it.

Mayor Bill Dalton described the decision as "democracy in action".

Another close vote was held in April this year, with council approving the scope of tender.

Dalton was not at the meeting after having a stroke, leaving 12 councillors to make the decision.

It ended in a 6-6 split, and Acting Mayor Faye White was given a casting vote, using it to approve the scope of tender.

In late May, a group of residents called the Friends of the Onekawa Aquatic Society launched a court case to suspend the tendering process.

They claim a lack of consultation with the community and want the court to order NCC to re-consult with the Napier community, iwi, schools and businesses.

So here we are.

After multiple meetings, articles, opinion pieces, and all four mayoral candidates saying we should push pause on the project, the next step in the saga is in the hands of a High Court Justice in Wellington.