An Australian couple at the centre of a seven-hour cliff rescue drama say they are hugely grateful to the emergency services that pulled together to save them.

Geoff and Narelle Beveridge, from Newcastle in New South Wales, say the experience has also given them lifelong friends in Russell and they're already planning to come back — but in more relaxed circumstances next time.

Geoff, a 63-year-old mechanic, had to be rescued after getting stuck halfway up a cliff between Long Beach and Tapeka Pt in Russell.

The couple, who are nearing the end of a four-week New Zealand holiday, had

