Maungakiekie-Tāmaki is considered a "bellwether" ward that could reasonably be won by Labour's Josephine Bartley or National's de facto candidate Josh Beddell.

The ward has been held by Labour's Richard Northey and Denise Krum, who briefly held the seat before becoming National's MP for Maungakiekie at a byelection in 2017.

The addition of Ellerslie and the eastern part of St Johns at this election adds about 7500 potential centre-right voters to create a roughly even split between left- and right-leaning voters.

The well-to-do suburbs of One Tree Hill, Ellerslie and St Johns hug up against the city side, the working

