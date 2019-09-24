On a recent sunny Saturday, the Potters Park playground in Takapuna was busy with kids running, climbing and swinging, their parents watching, helping, chatting over their coffees. Kids were running around at nearby Hurstmere Green, too, although the pace of life there was more sedate: after a morning doing the shops, Hurstmere Green in the spring sunshine is a lovely place to take the weight off.

As for Hurstmere Rd, the main shopping street, it was thick with cars, the footpaths were busy, everyone was out.

Those Saturday crowds are at the heart of one of the most contentious debates

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.