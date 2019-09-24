On a recent sunny Saturday, the Potters Park playground in Takapuna was busy with kids running, climbing and swinging, their parents watching, helping, chatting over their coffees. Kids were running around at nearby Hurstmere Green, too, although the pace of life there was more sedate: after a morning doing the shops, Hurstmere Green in the spring sunshine is a lovely place to take the weight off.

As for Hurstmere Rd, the main shopping street, it was thick with cars, the footpaths were busy, everyone was out.

Those Saturday crowds are at the heart of one of the most contentious debates in the North Shore ward these past few years: how to make the town centre better able to serve the retail, recreational and transport needs of a growing community.

The council is replacing the Anzac St car park, right by Potters Park, with a "town square" and some commercially focused buildings. As for Hurstmere Rd itself, it's so clogged with cars you'd think it too was a car park, but there are plans to make it a better street to walk and shop in.

In surveys, it seems most locals support the changes, as do both ward councillors and most Devonport-Takapuna local board members, including those on Team George Wood.

But the opposition, including Heart of the Shore members of the local board, has been vigorous and sometimes not pretty: councillors Chris Darby and Richard Hills have received death threats. That issue blew up at a candidates' meeting in Devonport last week, when Hills complained about the threats.

Candidates for the North Shore ward, from left: Richard Hills, Danielle Grant, Chris Darby and Grant Gillon, at a public meeting in Beach Haven this week. Photo / Dean Purcell

Heart of the Shore's Jan O'Connor responded that she'd removed one of them from a Facebook page as soon as she was aware of it, only for someone in the crowd to show the meeting his phone, with the threat still there.

It's gone now. The page in question belongs to the Community Action Network and is run by Ruth Jackson, another Heart of the Shore candidate for the local board.

Another threat, involving a guillotine with a suggestive message about Darby and Hills, stayed on the Facebook page of their opponents, More for the Shore council candidates Grant Gillon and Danielle Grant, for three weeks.

Darby calls it "political stuff and nonsense" and says it would be good if councillors and local board members were given "independent competency assessments" every year.

This is a real fight: Darby and Hills vs Gillon and Grant (a fifth candidate, Anthony Bunting, has barely been sighted). And on social media, rumours and stories swirl. A man at another local meeting this week told the Herald the council intends to close down Takapuna's Sunday market.

North Shore councillor Richard Hills at a meeting in Beach Haven this week. Photo / Dean Purcell

It's hard to know why anyone would think the council might close a popular market, but the mere existence of the rumour points to one of the biggest issues it faces: public confidence.

Gillon told the Herald people "don't mind change", but he thinks the council doesn't understand that "you've got to take people with you".

Voters in the ward are annoyed, he added: the targeted rates for water and the environment are not being spent proportionately, and nor are general rates. He said Mayor Phil Goff has put the focus for development on the south and west of the city, and "we're missing out".

Hills and Darby both deny North Shore is missing out. More ferry sailings and double decker buses are planned, along with a new Takapuna bus station and upgrades to Bayswater and Northcote ferry terminals.

The ward has been allocated 51 per cent of funding to fight kauri dieback, under the environment targeted rate. Parks like Birkenhead War Memorial Park are being made over. Council has spent $33 million on a new pumping station on Barrys Point Rd and will spend $47 million to upgrade Lake Rd.

Their list is longer. But one way or another, Gillon and Grant dispute most of the items on it. Auckland Transport is delaying projects; credit for progress should go to the local boards, not the councillors, and so on.

North Shore ward candidate Danielle Grant at a public meeting in Beach Haven this week. Photo / Dean Purcell

Hills also says it's hard to see how the Shore is losing out to the south and west.

"We have four good, modern pool complexes in the area. In west Auckland, they have one. We have three times the number of playgrounds they have in south Auckland, and they've got 25 per cent of all the children in the entire country."

Gillon and Grant say officials and councillors alike ignore the views of people on the Shore. Darby and Hills say that isn't true: consultation is usually extensive but eventually decisions are made.

Gillon uses the word "stripped" a lot. "In Takapuna," he said at a meeting in Beach Haven this week, "Panuku is selling parks and open space, stripping our assets, to build upmarket housing."

Hills says that's not true either. "There have been no parks or reserves sold on the Shore in the whole nine years of the Auckland Council. In fact we have only purchased land."

There are two local boards in the ward: Devonport-Takapuna, east of the motorway, and Kaipātiki to the west. The hot proposal in Kaipātiki right now is a coastal walk to link Tui Park with Shepherds Park, along the northeast coastline.

Council officials analysed five options and told the board its preferred project, with a big boardwalk over water, was too expensive. The officials recommended upgrading existing tracks between the parks instead. But the board decided to put all five proposals out for public consultation.

Chair John Gillon, son of Grant and leader of the Shore Action ticket, says "the walkway will be fantastic" and the existing paths will be upgraded anyway. His sister Paula, also on the board, says the funding is fine. "This is for future generations."

Board member Ann Hartley, head of the Kaipātiki Voice ticket, says her group supports the officials' advice.

As for the candidates for council, on both sides they've advised caution. Danielle Grant says she supports the consultation but believes they should upgrade the existing tracks. Darby says, "I'm very fond of coastal access but I can identify a folly when I see one."

Everyone readily agrees on one thing. Climate change, clean water, the health of the bush, the beauty of the place: they're high on the priority list. Transport is still the biggest issue on the Shore but the environment, suddenly, is pushing it hard.