The Labour Party ticket in the Whau ward has torn itself apart in one of the most bitter rows in Auckland local government for years.

The end result is Whau Local Board chair Tracy Mulholland has quit the Labour Party and joined National's de facto ticket Communities and Residents(C&R) to challenge Labour's Ross Clow for the ward seat.

The fallout has involved senior members of the Labour Party, including former party president Nigel Haworth, who was brought in to broker a peace.

I'm not standing against anyone but for action on climate change, housing and supporting our communities

Other senior party figures privately stood up for Muholland's hard work, leadership and achievements and criticised the way

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Avondale Action Group opposes sale of council land

About Whau