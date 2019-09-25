A Christchurch mum haunted by the death of her precious toddler who drowned in a pond at their home is urging parents to keep their kids away from water this summer.

The mother-of-two is bravely speaking out after a hellish three weeks following the death of her beautiful, smiley boy in the hope of preventing other parents going through the same unbearable pain.

Six toddlers have lost their lives in the water already this year and Water Safety New Zealand is pleading with parents to watch over their kids to stop more needless deaths.

The 27-year-old mum, who only wanted

