A body has been found at a student flat in Christchurch.

Police were called after the death of a male at a private resident in Ilam near the University of Canterbury last night.

"Police are conducting a scene examination and making further inquiries on behalf of the coroner," a spokeswoman said this morning.

A University of Canterbury (UC) spokeswoman said the community is "saddened by the news of the sudden death of a student and the university is supporting those affected by the loss".

"UC is committed to supporting the safety and wellbeing of all staff and students," she said.

"We'd like to encourage staff and students to take care of themselves and each other and remind everyone that counselling is available and free for students and staff."

