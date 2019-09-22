A light earthquake which rocked the Wellington region this evening shocked locals.

Nearly 15,000 people reportedly felt the 4.0 magnitude quake which struck at a depth of 25-kilometres around 9.58pm, according to Geonet.

It struck within 5km of Porirua with the majority of people who felt the quake living within the Wellington region.

Apparently, one person in Invercargill, two in Dunedin and several in Auckland, as far away as Whangaparaoa, also felt the quake.

Residents in the Hutt Valley, Kapiti Coast and Wellington city said they could hear the quake rumbling before the shaking started.

M4.0 quake causing light shaking near Porirua https://t.co/SwN4ZgTm26 — GeoNet (@geonet) September 22, 2019

The loud rumble but light shake surprised many with social media users taking to the keyboard to express their shock.

"Was super loud then the smallest jolt. Thought I'd was going to be big from the sound," said a Facebook user.

"Only a 4.0? It felt a lot larger than that," asked another.

"Woah a 4.0 feels like that? I thought I was having heart palpitations," one more claimed.

Elsewhere, other people saw the more humorous side of the light shaking.

"Hello to everyone else who's come to Twitter to check if that was an earthquake or a very intense gust of wind," someone wrote.

"That was your friendly reminder to refresh your emergency water supply and check your other supplies. The chocolate probably needs replacing/eating," said another.

"I'm only here two more weeks, I am not dying in this hovel," Tweeted another.

Last week, an arrivals ferry terminal in Wellington was closed because of an earthquake risk.

From Wednesday, Interislander passengers arriving in the city would be re-routed through the Departures Hall.

The building was 23 per cent of the New Building Standard (NBS), a CentrePort spokesman confirmed.

Buildings with an NBS rating of less than 34 per cent are considered earthquake-prone.

The closure was expected to have little impact on passengers, who will now arrive via terminal forecourt areas and the departures hall, which had a higher earthquake safety standard.

KiwiRail and CentrePort apologised for the disruption but said safety was their priority.

In late August, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocked the top of the South Island and lower North Island, striking 30km away from Seddon.

GeoNet classified the quake as 'moderate', however, a few people have reported its strength as extreme, severe or strong.

More than 3000 people have reported feeling the quake - from as far away as Dunedin and as far north as Auckland.

However, the majority of the felt reports are located around Blenheim and Wellington.

That was a pretty good little earthquake here in Johnsonville, maybe 10km from epicenter. Felt like something hit the house with a loud boom, then a few seconds later we had a few seconds of decent shaking #eqnz — Tom Wald (@tomwaldnz) September 22, 2019

4.0 earthquake in Wellington 5 mins ago .....I swear this house just moved about a foot sideways and back and i am freaking TF out ..... the rest of the fam is ho hum whatever! — Arshad Daud (@Arshad_Daud) September 22, 2019

Lesson of the week: if you're in a bath and there's an earthquake, the best option is probably to stay put 🙄 — Nicole (@gelukinmusic) September 22, 2019

Hello to everyone else who's come to Twitter to check if that was an earthquake or just a very intense gust of wind #eqnz — Cass Gray (@cassjadegray) September 22, 2019