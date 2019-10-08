Melissa Nightingale takes a journey down the rabbit hole

In front of me are two doors, and I have a choice to make.

If I'm feeling "adventurous", it's the door on the left, according to the museum staff member at the beginning of the Wonderland exhibition in Singapore.

And adventurous I am. With a feeling of childlike excitement, I crouch down beside the tiny door and push it open, crawling through on my hands and knees. Down the rabbit hole I go.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I'm not the first person to shuffle through the start of the exhibition this way. I wonder whether

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.