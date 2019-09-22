The Electoral Board has "stuffed up" in its official candidate information booklets by matching candidate profiles with the wrong photos.

Kaipātiki Local Board candidate Danielle Grant told the Herald she was "absolutely astonished" to find the wrong photo had been used with her candidate statement.

"I have absolutely no idea who the woman in the photo might be."

This is not the only mix up in the Kaipātiki area booklet, with Auckland mayoral candidate Tricia Cheel discovering a man's photo beside her candidate statement.

Auckland Council told Cheel the man whose photo is next to her name is a candidate from the Horizon regional council. "It is not even in the same electoral area, it is a totally different council," said Cheel.

The wrong photo was put in the candidate booklet beside Danielle Grant's name. Photo / Supplied

Cheel has been notified by Auckland Council that they have launched an inquiry to find out how it could have happened.

"I'm in a bit of a shock to tell you the truth and it's not discovered till the booklets go out. I am actually quite shocked," said Cheel.

Grant, who has served as an elected member for six years, said Kaipatiki deserves a fair election for their local board and fears there will be significant confusion for all voters who are expecting to see the familiar faces.

With 150 billboards in the Kaipātiki area, Grant said, "my identity is a significant part of my brand and recognition.''

"We are not quite sure how the mistake happened. I think we will need to look to make sure it doesn't happen to any other candidates in the future," said Grant.

Grant said it is "completely unacceptable", but is grateful for Auckland Council's quick and proactive response once alerted of the mistake.

Cheel was informed by Auckland Council that it will be sending a letter of apology to all those who have received the booklet, along with a correction and a reprint.

"It doesn't help in the meantime that people have already got their booklet. I mean many people just fill them straight in and send it back," said Cheel.

"I'm actually quite concerned how this does affect the outcome. This is not the sort of setback we were looking forward to at all."

Cheel is a familiar face standing on the anti-1080 platform, in a coalition called STOP (Stop Trashing Our Planet) made up of independent people standing from Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, through to Christchurch, Central Otago, and the West Coast.

A formal complaint has been laid to the Auckland electoral officer Dale Ofsoske.

An Auckland Council spokeswoman confirmed two of the photos in the candidate booklets were incorrect. The rest of the information was correct, she said.

"New Zealand Post, who is responsible for production and print of the mailed documents, is actively investigating how this error occurred.

"The faulty profiles will be re-printed and issued to residents in the Kaipātiki local board area as soon as possible.

"We are not aware of errors affecting any other booklets, however anyone with concerns can contact the Electoral Officer on 0800 922 822."