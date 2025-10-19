Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Weather: Heavy rain watch and gales up to 130km/h for central North Island

Malisha Kumar
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Metservice warns New Zealand of two "significant" weather events to touch the country's skies this week. Photo / Alex Burton

Metservice warns New Zealand of two "significant" weather events to touch the country's skies this week. Photo / Alex Burton

A wet, windy week is in order for much of the country with two “significant” weather systems set to sweep through from tomorrow.

MetService has warned the first front will hit on Monday, bringing heavy rain watches and severe gale warnings across the lower North Island and South Island that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save