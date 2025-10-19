MetService said the heaviest rain through Tuesday will drench the western side of the Southern Alps, which will spill over into Canterbury’s headwaters and Otago’s lakes and rivers.

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers for Monday. Streams, rivers and headwaters may rise rapidly and surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions should be planned for in the case of heavy rain.

The headwaters of Canterbury’s lakes and rivers also have a heavy rain watch warning from tomorrow untill Tuesday morning.

Otago and Marlborough also face a heavy rain watch, with winds near 120km/h expected from Monday afternoon.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for the Tararua Range until midnight tonight.

A continuation of the northwesterly winds will bring more warm, wet weather to the North Island later on Tuesday, with the highest totals expected across the western-facing mountains of the Central Plateau and Bay of Plenty.

But an even “more impactful weather system” will arrive on Thursday, Metservice warns, as a deep low-pressure system is expected to drive cold southwesterlies across the South and Central North Island.

The system is expected to move over the North Island on Friday, along with some wet and windy weather.

Temperatures over the week will also fluctuate, with Hastings seeing up to 29C on Thursday and Auckland and Coromandel up to 23C.