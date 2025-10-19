Four fire crews were called to a property ablaze in the Tasman town of Riwaka. Photo / Alex Cairns

A man has died following a house fire in the Tasman town of Riwaka today.

Police said emergency services were called to a property on Dehra Doon Rd about 10.50am after reports of a house fire.

“One person was initially unaccounted for; however, they were located deceased after the fire was extinguished,” a spokesperson said.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the fire are ongoing, and the man’s death will be referred to the Coroner.