Man dies following fire at property in Riwaka, Tasman District

Four fire crews were called to a property ablaze in the Tasman town of Riwaka. Photo / Alex Cairns

A man has died following a house fire in the Tasman town of Riwaka today.

Police said emergency services were called to a property on Dehra Doon Rd about 10.50am after reports of a house fire.

“One person was initially unaccounted for; however, they were located deceased after the fire

