A Fire and Emergency shift manager told the Herald crews received multiple calls shortly before 11am.
“Two crews and a tanker from Motueka were sent to the scene,” he said.
“It was upgraded to a second alarm fire, and further crews from Kaiteriteri, Tasman, Mapua and Nelson were called.
“Crews found the 10m x 10m single-storey property well involved upon arrival.”
The shift manager told the Herald the fire had now been extinguished, and a Nelson crew and support crew remained on site.
“A fire investigator is on the way.”
