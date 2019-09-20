Armed police have swarmed Auckland's Grey Lynn and detained multiple men on Sussex St this afternoon.

Dramatic photographs show Armed Offenders Squad members standing over at least three handcuffed men who are on the driveway of the targeted address.

A police spokesman said it was a pre-planned search warrant, but would not give further details at this stage.

A witness said he heard up to four large bangs that sounded like they could be gunshots.

Armed police detained men at a property in Grey Lynn. Photo / Supplied

A spokesman said the noises were distraction devices used by the Armed Offenders Squad during the initial phase of the operation.

No gunshots had been fired and no one had been injured, the spokesman said.

Forensic staff can be seen entering the property.

An ambulance could also be seen at the scene but St John said it could not comment because it was a secret police operation.

One neighbour said new tenants had moved into the address around a month ago.

Earlier in the week, up to six members of the Tribesman gang had been seen coming and going from the house. Some neighbours had laid complaints with police.

A local mum who was walking to school with her kids noticed a police vehicle at the property this morning.

A woman walking in the area about 2pm told Stuff she saw seven police cars enter Sussex St and surround a house.

"All the police got out of their cars, they stopped people from entering the street and then I heard four shots being fired."

The woman said she had also seen an ambulance at the scene.

The police activity is concentrated on a property a short walk from a police communications centre.

One local told the Herald the otherwise quiet street was popular with people testing out fast cars.