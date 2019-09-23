Jacinda Ardern will have her first formal meeting with United States President Donald Trump this morning in a much-anticipated encounter between two leaders who have been cast as political opposites.

And it is understood the meeting in New York will come ahead of preliminary trade talks between New Zealand and the US, which are set to begin in Washington next month.

A free trade deal could save New Zealand exporters tens of millions of dollars a year in lower tariffs, particularly in the primary sector and the knowledge economy - though negotiations are expected to take years and the outcome

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meeting with Boris Johnson

UN Climate Change Summit

Trade with the US: