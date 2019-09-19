Thank goodness Friday is here - as the weekend is bringing a whole lot of sunshine and warm temperatures up and down the country.

Temperature highs of between the late teens to early 20s are expected in most places and even the MetService is telling people to get the BBQ out tomorrow.

The east coast of the South Island is forecast to be one of the warmest areas - with Blenheim due to get a high of 21C on Sunday.

Aucklanders are in for some cloudy periods and isolated showers to end the working week. But tomorrow brings nothing but fine weather and light winds to the City of Sails.

Here's the weather map for midday Saturday. High pressure looking like a great big doughnut encircling New Zealand - bringing settled weather and sunshine for most this weekend! Your forecast: https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR ^CRN pic.twitter.com/bZIyNnj2PC — MetService (@MetService) September 19, 2019

A high of 17C and overnight low of 8C is forecast for Auckland. Hamilton and the rest of the Waikato sees similar conditions today and tomorrow.

MetService says a high pressure system over New Zealand is to thank for the settled conditions.

"It will be great weather for weekend sport and gatherings - perhaps a barbecue ahead of watching the All Blacks [tomorrow] night," a spokesman said.

Daylight hours are also starting to increase quickly, day by day.

There might be a light shower or two in Northland tomorrow afternoon - as well as in the east coast in the morning - but otherwise fine, WeatherWatch analyst Aaron Wilkinson said.

People in Kaitaia today can look forward to fine spells and a high of 17C. But there is a chance of a shower and it will be a cold night, with an overnight low of 7C forecast.

Those in Gisborne can expect a few showers this morning and there will also be isolated showers in Wellington later in the day.

The world weather map for Friday - that's one strong high over New Zealand 💪 ☀️



It'll stick around for the weekend, too! 🏉 ⛵ ⛷️ pic.twitter.com/BzQFQu2SVo — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 19, 2019

Wilkinson said it will be mostly sunny on both islands today.

"The South Island has a mainly sunny day - some cloud in the west, especially about South Westland."

It's all sunshine in Nelson while Christchurch and Invercargill can expect fine conditions, save for cloudy patches.

MAKE THE MOST OF THIS WEEKEND:

Anyone hoping the beautiful weather will continue into next week will be left disappointed.

"The next weather feature is expected to cross the country early next week, bringing rain to both islands as the high moves away.''

On Sunday a front, preceded by gale north to northwest flow, is forecast to approach the lower part of the South Island from the southwest.

"There is low confidence of north to northwest gales becoming severe in exposed parts of southern Fiordland and coastal Southland including Steward Island on Sunday.''

The front is expected to move across the South Island on Monday and then towards the North Island on Tuesday - bringing with it periods of heavy rain.

At the moment, the MetService says there is low confidence of rainfall accumulations reaching "warning amounts'' in areas such as Westland and Fiordland on Monday and about the Tararua Range and Mt Taranaki on Tuesday.

Today's weather

Whāngārei

16C high, 8C low. Fine spells, the chance of a shower from this afternoon.

Auckland 16C, 7C. Cloudy periods and isolated showers. Southerly breezes.

Hamilton 18C, 3C. Fine. Light winds.

Tauranga 18C, 7C. Fine. Southerly breezes.

New Plymouth 17C, 5C. Fine. Southeasterlies developing this morning.

Napier 16C, 7C. Cloud developing this morning. Shower or two from this afternoon. Southerlies developing.

Whanganui 17C, 5C. Fine. Southeasterlies developing this morning.

Wellington 12C, 6C. Fine at first then southerlies bring cloud and isolated showers around the middle of the day.

Nelson 16C, 6C. Fine. Light winds and afternoon northeasterlies.

Christchurch 14C, 3C. Partly cloudy skies, becoming fine after midday. Light winds.

Dunedin 15C, 6C. Partly cloudy skies, becoming fine after midday. Light winds.