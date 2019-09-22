More than 40 police officers have been charged with criminal offending in the last five years - including theft, sex abuse, fraud, tax evasion and murder.

Some have been jailed, others resigned or retired as a result of their offending, but many remain in the force despite their conviction.

Figures provided to the Herald under the Official Information Act reveal the majority of convictions were for serious assaults and manner of driving.

The most serious offences committed by cops were murder and tax evasion - and four were convicted of sexual assaults or abuse.

Bad cops - roll of dishonour

By the numbers - police offending in NZ