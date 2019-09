A serious assault has occurred in the Auckland suburb of Penrose this afternoon.

Inspector Kai Shao said a man was found on Station Rd with serious injuries.

He was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious but stable condition, Shao said.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and police are currently undertaking a number of enquiries."

A section of Station Rd was temporarily closed between O'Rorke Rd and Walls Rd.