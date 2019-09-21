A couple have taken a unique approach to buying a house by dropping flyers in the suburbs they want to live in - offering a $1000 reward to anyone who helps them purchase their dream home.

"Our family wants to buy your house", is how the flyer begins.

"We have just sold, and we are desperately looking to buy a new family home in the bays."

one roof

It offers a $1000 reward for the "successful purchase of your home" or a half share of that reward for anyone who refers a friend that sells the couple a house.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The flyer points

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Novel ways to sell a house