The Government's Essential Freshwater policy has been causing concern among Kiwi farmers since its release earlier this month. The Country's Jamie Mackay has spoken to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the National Party's spokesman for primary industries Todd Muller, and Opposition Leader Simon Bridges on the subject.

Today Mackay caught up with acting Prime Minister Winston Peters to get his take on the freshwater argument, and found Peters wanted farmers to know the truth of a situation he believes has become clouded with "rumours and humbug".

Mackay: Mr Peters, welcome back to The Country after a bit of a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.