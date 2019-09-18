History lesson

The Minister of Education tabled in April a comprehensive and substantial report of Tomorrow's Schools (1989/2019), carried out by leading educationalists, research authorities and business leaders, with the intention of evaluating the schooling system that grandly proclaims "excellence for all".
The report, which will not be news to anyone in the teaching profession, is that the system has failed to deliver educational outcomes of consequence for a substantial number of school students.
Some key findings in the report? School funding is "not fit for purpose"; a significant number of school boards are failing; educational outcomes for disadvantaged students

Pumping prices

Speedy delivery

Well timed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bank service

Time to build

Labour inquiry

Electricity charges

Endeavour visit

Blind minds

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sea of plastic

Short & Sweet