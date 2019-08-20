Former Treasury secretary will helm inaugural commission.

One of New Zealand's foremost public servants — Alan Bollard — has been appointed the inaugural chairman of the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga.

Bollard's appointment will be formally announced by the Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Shane Jones at the Building Nations Symposium in Rotorua this morning.

"I'm very proud that Alan Bollard has agreed to be the originating chair of the commission." Jones told the Herald.

"While he's not a bog-standard engineer type, let's face it, he has huge experience internationally, he thoroughly understands how the State works

