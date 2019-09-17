Footage of Mongrel Mob gangsters performing a stirring haka for one of their own stabbed to death over the weekend has been captured overnight.

As a pine-coloured casket is slowly wheeled out of a room, dozens of gang members are seen swarming towards it.

They begin to bark and call out to their fallen mate - Ngao "Koke Dogg'' Kokaua, who died not long after being stabbed during an altercation at a house in Riccarton, Christchurch, on Saturday night.

Videos of mobsters turning up to claim the 48-year-old's body last night have been posted to Facebook.

Someone calls out for everyone to give Kokaua a "last bark,'' saying the Mongrel Mob brothers: "Stick together like denim and f****** leather.''

An impassioned haka then starts around the casket - with some members gently touching the coffin as others around them perform the haka.

Mongrel Mob member Ngao Kokaua, known as Koke Dogg, died after being stabbed in Christchurch on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

A funeral director in a suit is stopped and thanked for his efforts.

He tells the man behind the camera: "Safe journeys home, alright? Look after him.''

As Kokaua's casket is put into an awaiting hearse, members call out their signature "Sieg f****** Heil'' cry.

A black jacket with the words "Mongrel Mob Hastings'' is placed on top of Kokaua's casket.

A group of women and young people - including children - can be seen just to the side of the hearse hugging. One is crying softly.

It is not known when Kokaua's funeral service will be held.

Two men have been taken into custody and charged in relation to an incident that occurred at a property on Wainui St about 8.45pm on Saturday.

Shortly after that incident, Kokaua left the scene in a vehicle. He was found on Clarence St about 9.30pm. He died shortly afterwards.

One of the men, a 31-year-old fisherman from Christchurch, has been charged with murder.

The other man, a 38-year-old local, has been charged with assaulting Kokaua with a wooden stick. Both men charged have been granted name suppression.

The man charged with murder is due back in the High Court, in Christchurch, on October 4.