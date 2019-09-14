A man is dead after being stabbed in the Christchurch suburb of Riccarton last night.

Police have launched a homicide investigation.

The man, in his 40s, was involved in an altercation at a Wainui Street property at about 8.45pm.

He sustained serious stab wounds.

Advertisement

"He then left the address in a vehicle and travelled to Clarence Street, where he was located around 9.30pm," a police spokesperson said.

"Sadly, he died a short time later."

Two men have been taken into custody and charged in relation to the incident.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with assault.

They will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

"Police are speaking to a number of other people who were present, and are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident at this time," said the spokesperson;

"Investigators will be conducting scene examinations at locations on Wainui Street, Holland Street and Clarence Street over the coming days.

Advertisement

"Police have made contact with the deceased man's family and are supporting them at this sad time."