A fisherman accused of stabbing a Mongrel Mob gang member to death in Christchurch over the weekend has been remanded in custody.

Ngao Kokaua, aka Koke Dogg, originally from Hastings but well-known in North Canterbury and Christchurch, died of serious stab wounds after an altercation at Wainui St house in Riccarton at about 8.45pm on Saturday night.

Police said after 48-year-old Kokaua was stabbed he left the scene.

"He then left the address in a vehicle and travelled to Clarence Street, where he was located around 9.30pm," a police spokesman said.

Advertisement

"Sadly, he died a short time later."

Two men were taken into custody yesterday and charged in relation to the incident.

Amidst a high police and court security presence, Judge Brian Callaghan directed that the public be excluded from the pair's appearances this morning.

A 31-year-old fisherman, from Christchurch, charged with murder appeared from custody on audio visual link this morning.

Defence counsel Ruth Buddicom asked for interim name suppression which was granted by the judge who remanded the accused in custody without plea to the High Court in Christchurch on October 4.

Another suppression order was also granted but the nature of the order cannot be reported.

A 38-year-old man, also granted interim name suppression, has been charged with assaulting Kokaua with a wooden stick.

He is to reappear at Christchurch District Court tomorrow for a bail application.

Advertisement

Social media is abuzz with tributes to Kokaua, a popular member of the Mongrel Mob, including many saying, 'RIP Koke Dogg'.