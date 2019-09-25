A Rotorua taxi driver should be counting down the days to his wedding in India in a few weeks' time. Instead, he's nursing wounds to his shoulder from a bullet. The daytime shooting at an intersection just opposite a popular indoor family fun park has left the taxi driver scared and upset. But he is determined to block the horror ordeal out of his mind and continue to love Rotorua - soon to be his permanent new home.

"I am amazed I am alive."

These are the words of a Rotorua taxi driver who is today fighting hard to recover

