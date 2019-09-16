New Zealand's top elite forces officer in Afghanistan during a 2010 NZSAS-led raid on a village has told an inquiry video footage from the attack made clear it was possible civilians could have been killed years before the Defence Force publicly said so.

The military's current and former top brass are this week appearing in front of a Government inquiry into Operation Burnham, as it questions inconsistencies in the Defence Force account of whether there could have been civilian casualties during the attack.

The inquest was spurred by the 2017 book Hit & Run, in which journalists Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson alleged six civilians were killed and 15 others wounded during the NZSAS-led raid in August, 2010.

The NZDF described the claims of possible civilian deaths as unfounded until 2014, but it later came to light that a gun-sight malfunction on a US helicopter led to rounds accidentally hitting two buildings during the raid.

On Tuesday, Colonel Rian McKinstry, who was the SAS's "Senior National Officer" in Afghanistan during the operation, said when he left the country in September, Kiwi troops had been cleared by the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) of wrongdoing but that a probe was still on-going into possible deaths from the American air support.

He said from the day after the operation, "wildly inaccurate" accounts of what had happened began to come in from untested sources, including of 20 houses being burned down and 20 civilians being killed.

"I was cautious about the allegations. I was familiar with false or exaggerated claims of civilian causalities … It is a well-known Taliban operation tactic," he said.

"Nevertheless, I considered the pursuit of clarify around these allegations my highest priority".

But, he later explained, New Zealand had dropped its own probe into allegations of the civilian deaths, despite intelligence reports increasingly raising questions.



"It was unlikely we could get more clarity. In those circumstances, we couldn't just spend more time on the task," he said - adding there were two other operations to come that week.

McKinstry said in following weeks he was shown video footage from helicopters of the attack by ISAF.

"It becomes clear to me that the rounds have hit the building so and I can infer from that it's possible civilians casualties have occurred," he said.

"It was clearly obvious to me."

He also said he felt a weight come off his shoulders after the ISAF told him any civilian deaths would have been "collateral and unintended" from the US air attack, rather than an error on the part of New Zealand soldiers - who were on the ground.

"It was starting to become clearer where the [civilian casualty] allegations may have had legs."

In his final email before handing over to his successor on September 7, 2010, McKinstry said the full ISAF report – which he had requested - was still being awaited and noted there could still be fallout over the possible civilian deaths.

The inquiry earlier heard that on August 29, 2010 ISAF issued a press release saying it was possible civilians may have been killed. But that on his first day, McKinstry's replacement – Brigadier Chris Parsons – was allowed to read a single paragraph of the full ISAF report and incorrectly reported back there had been no civilian deaths.

His conclusion then went up the chain, forming the basis of briefings to two Defence Ministers and Prime Minister John Key - and information given to media - until 2014.

Former Defence Force Chief and Governor-General Sir Jerry Mateparae on Monday described the briefings to ministers as "clearly wrong".

Parsons is due to give evidence shortly.

The inquiry – being led by Sir Terence Arnold and Sir Geoffrey Palmer – continues. Other witnesses this week will include former Defence Force chiefs Rhys Jones and Tim Keating.

What the Defence Force says happened

• August 22, 2010 – Operation Burnham is carried out. Reports of civilian deaths emerge the day after and an investigation is launched.

• August 29 – A press release from International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) about its Incident Assessment Team (IAT) report raises the possibility a faulty gun-sight on a US helicopter may have led to civilian casualties in the attack.

• September 7 – The New Zealand Defence Force is allowed to see one paragraph of the report. Then Senior National Officer Brigadier Christopher Parsons conveys that the paragraph says there were no civilians killed. This becomes the basis of briefings to government ministers and public statements.

• April, 2011 – The NZDF reports to media questions by claiming there were no civilian deaths.

• December, 2011 – By now, the NZDF has received a full copy of the report. It ends up in a safe.

• June 30, 2014 – The NZDF stands by its 2011 statement. The report is taken to the minister as part of a briefing, and the NZDF becomes aware of its conclusion that civilians may have died.

• March 21, 2017 – The book Hit & Run is released. The Defence Force in error initially again denies the possibility of civilians deaths, but after further investigation changes its story the next day.

• April, 2018 - The Government launches the inquiry into Operation Burnham.