Fire crews are battling a large blaze at a primary school in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to Russley School just after 7am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ staffer said when crews arrived, they found one building well involved by fire.

Flames could be seen from down the road at one point and large plumes of black smoke tinged the otherwise clear blue sky.

Four fire engines and a command unit are at the scene.

An urgent message has been posted on the school's website and its social media pages telling parents and children to stay away.

Fire trucks outside Russley School in Christchurch this morning. Photo / Sam Gilchrist

"Russley School is closed due to a classroom fire. Please do not send your children to school today,'' the note reads.

An earlier notice informed the school community that classrooms one to four were all on fire.

"Please stay away until further notice.''