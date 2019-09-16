As if Mondays weren't hard enough already, it appears a New Zealand fan-favourite biscuit, the beloved Choc Thins, has shrunk in size.

No longer will coffee-dunkers be able to buy the half-coated dark chocolate delights in 200-gram packets, Griffin's now only selling them in 180g.

Jaffa Thins, Chit Chats and Chocolate Fingers also met the same fate, Griffin's told the Herald.

One man made the shocking Choc Thin discovery yesterday after pulling the treat out of the cupboard, only for his wife to point out they had gotten smaller.

"She pulled another packet out of her secret stash, I didn't even know she had one, and sure enough mine was smaller," McKay Turner said.

"I went shopping on Friday and just grabbed the pack, those are her favourite, I didn't notice anything different about it."

It was disappointing Griffin's had made the same decision to reduce their size, Turner told the Herald, but it wouldn't put him off buying them.

"I'm disappointed … things keep getting smaller and taken away from us one bit at a time," he said.

"I'm not that outraged I wouldn't keep buying them, I have to keep the wife happy."

And while he thought it was an injustice, downsizing the biscuit, he couldn't recall if he paid the same price for a 180g packet as a 200g one.

The biscuit company said in order to keep the four weight-changed products accessible, 20g was removed.

"We have no plans to change any other pack weights at this stage."

But the Griffin's products were not the only sweet treat to downsize recently, Cadbury this year reducing the size of its family chocolate block.

In February, the confectionery company cited the cost of chocolate production as the reason for reducing the size of the block.

"We're committed to delivering the best quality Cadbury chocolate to you at the best possible price," Cadbury said on Facebook.

"Unfortunately, over the last few years, we've seen our costs go up.

"Rather than raising the recommended retail price, we've made the call to reduce the size of our Cadbury family blocks so that they can continue to be an affordable treat for all Kiwis."