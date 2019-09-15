COMMENT:

The National Party is in trouble again for its Facebook advertising campaigning. Late last week, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled against one of the party's social media ads targeting the Government's vehicle efficiency feebate scheme. The authority ruled it was "likely to confuse or deceive consumers". The ad had claimed that the feebate scheme would cause the costs of some cars to be increased by $6000 when, in fact, the highest direct fee would be $3000.

National had provided argumentation for its claim, which the ASA ruled "insufficient", and the party now plans to appeal the decision –

