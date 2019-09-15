Being first on the scene of a fatal crash last week near Rotorua has given John Cunningham flashbacks. Cunningham tells journalist Cira Olivier about how his trip to Rotorua from Taupō, one he does often, took a dramatic turn when he came across the crash. Cunningham held the sole occupant, a Rotorua man, in his arms until he died - something that was all-too familiar; he did the same for his brother 20 years earlier.

He was alone when his car left the road, but by the time he took his final breath, fatal crash victim Ayush Karki was not

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.