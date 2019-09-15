On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Being first on the scene of a fatal crash last week near Rotorua has given John Cunningham flashbacks. Cunningham tells journalist Cira Olivier about how his trip to Rotorua from Taupō, one he does often, took a dramatic turn when he came across the crash. Cunningham held the sole occupant, a Rotorua man, in his arms until he died - something that was all-too familiar; he did the same for his brother 20 years earlier.
He was alone when his car left the road, but by the time he took his final breath, fatal crash victim Ayush Karki was notalone.
The 31-year-old was held by a stranger, Rotorua man John Cunningham, who was the first on the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
It was just after 2.30pm and Cunningham was driving his truck from Taupō to Rotorua, a road he drives daily.
A Honda overtook him on a short straight about 500m before a swooping downhill bend.
"I didn't think much of it, I was doing about 85km/h," he said.
He came around the end of the bend which opened on to the long straight on Tirohanga Rd and did not see the car.
"First thing that went through my mind was he must have floored it and, at the same time I was thinking that, I looked across to my right-hand side and I see the car in the paddock, some distance from where he went in."
He ran down the road to a milking shed as he called the ambulance, and he and another man ran toward the carnage.
The car had hit a small ditch which he said caused it to flip.