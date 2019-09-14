One person has been flown to Rotorua Hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Reporoa, south of Rotorua.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Longview Rd about 6.30pm last night to Longview Rd, Reporoa.

There was one person in the vehicle on the stretch of road between Otto Rd and Loop Rd.

Two ambulances attended the crash and a St John spokeswoman said the driver was airlifted to Rotorua Hospital with critical injuries.

Advertisement

14/09/19 18:29: Traffic incident in Reporoa . 1 patient treated, 1 patient transported to Rotorua Hospital. Helicopter dispatched. https://t.co/MOhRJYLDkA — St John (@StJohnAlerts) September 14, 2019

Two fire engines were also called.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the person was not trapped but the crews set up a landing strip.

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene and the road was cleared by 10.10pm.