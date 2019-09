A Rotorua man has been named as the person who died after a crash in the Kinleith Forest on Wednesday.

Ayush Karki, 31, died after he crashed into a fence between Rotorua and Taupō.

He lived in Owhata in Rotorua.

Police and St John were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Tram Rd and Tirohanga Rd at 2.42pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said one car crashed into a fence and the sole occupant died.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing