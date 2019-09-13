COMMENT

JACINDA ARDERN

No one tells me anything.

GRANT ROBERTSON

I didn't tell Jacinda anything.

PAULA BENNETT

They know everything.

NIGEL HAWORTH

I will not consider resigning as president of the Labour Party.

JACINDA ARDERN

I am taking advice on what people may or may not have said.

Grant Robertson has had an amusing week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

GRANT ROBERTSON

I may have said something in passing about somebody but it was in very general terms and the gist of it was that I didn't really know what I was saying. Lol!

PAULA BENNETT

I know exactly what people said to them.

NIGEL HAWORTH

I will consider resigning as president of the Labour Party.

JACINDA ARDERN

The first I knew about anything was on Monday.

GRANT ROBERTSON

I don't remember Monday.

Paula Bennett is adamant the allegations were known long before Monday. Photo / NZME

PAULA BENNETT

They knew everything long before Monday.

NIGEL HAWORTH

I resign as president of the Labour Party.

JACINDA ARDERN

I have accepted Nigel Haworth's resignation.

GRANT ROBERTSON

I have never met Nigel Haworth. We may have seen each other on Lambton Quay but that's as far as it goes.

PAULA BENNETT

What needs to happen is more than the resignation of Nigel Haworth.

Nigel Haworth had a change of heart about resigning. Photo / Greg Bowker

NIGEL HAWORTH

No more questions.

JACINDA ARDERN

I am taking advice on what needs to happen next.

GRANT ROBERTSON

I don't know what I'll say or do next but that's just my style. Lol!

PAULA BENNETT

What needs to happen next is a new government headed by myself and that small fellow who has just got back from China.

JACINDA ARDERN

The Labour staffer at the centre of these allegations has resigned. It was his own decision and he was not pushed under a bus.

GRANT ROBERTSON

I saw a bus once but I didn't get on it. It was red, I think.

JACINDA ARDERN

No more questions.

GRANT ROBERTSON

No more questions.

PAULA BENNETT

The Prime Minister has known about these allegations for a long, long time, but she's tried to put her head in the sand and pretend that it isn't happening.

JACINDA ARDERN

I am pleased to announce that New Zealand history will be taught in all schools by 2022. We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history. For what are we without knowing our own history? We must face up to the past. It is only then that we can move forward.