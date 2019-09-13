COMMENT

JACINDA ARDERN

No one tells me anything.

GRANT ROBERTSON

I didn't tell Jacinda anything.

PAULA BENNETT

They know everything.

NIGEL HAWORTH

I will not consider resigning as president of the Labour Party.

JACINDA ARDERN

I am taking advice on what people may or may not have said.

Grant Robertson has had an amusing week. Photo / Mark Mitchell
GRANT ROBERTSON

I may have said something in passing about somebody but it was in very general terms and the gist of it was that I didn't really know what I was saying. Lol!

PAULA BENNETT

I know exactly what people said to them.

NIGEL HAWORTH

I will consider resigning as president

JACINDA ARDERN

