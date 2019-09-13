On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
I have never met Nigel Haworth. We may have seen each other on Lambton Quay but that's as far as it goes.
PAULA BENNETT
What needs to happen is more than the resignation of Nigel Haworth.
NIGEL HAWORTH
No more questions.
JACINDA ARDERN
I am taking advice on what needs to happen next.
GRANT ROBERTSON
I don't know what I'll say or do next but that's just my style. Lol!
PAULA BENNETT
What needs to happen next is a new government headed by myself and that small fellow who has just got back from China.
JACINDA ARDERN
The Labour staffer at the centre of these allegations has resigned. It was his own decision and he was not pushed under a bus.
GRANT ROBERTSON
I saw a bus once but I didn't get on it. It was red, I think.
JACINDA ARDERN
No more questions.
GRANT ROBERTSON
No more questions.
PAULA BENNETT
The Prime Minister has known about these allegations for a long, long time, but she's tried to put her head in the sand and pretend that it isn't happening.
JACINDA ARDERN
I am pleased to announce that New Zealand history will be taught in all schools by 2022. We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history. For what are we without knowing our own history? We must face up to the past. It is only then that we can move forward.